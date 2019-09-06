Evelyn Walton Mason (1918 - 2019)
Obituary
Evelyn Walton Mason, 101 of East Sandwich died September 2, 2019 of natural causes.

Evelyn was born 7/23/18 at the Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury CT. Oldest child of John and Elizabeth Walton of Waterbury, CT. Evelyn had two brothers, John and Ronald who predeceased her.

Evelyn married Donald S. Mason, Sr. in White Plains, NY in 1945. They had a son Donald S. Mason, Jr. who lives in East Sandwich, Ma. with his wife Cindy Mason.

Evelyn has two grandchildren, Sean Mason and his wife Brittany living in Chambersburg, PA and Erin Soderstrom with her husband Eric living in Sandwich, Ma.

Evelyn has three great grandchildren, Eero Soderstrom, Benjamin Mason and James Mason.

Evelyn was an avid swimmer and enjoyed painting.

Evelyn loved life and touched everyone she met, she will be missed but never forgotten.

A funeral service celebrating her life will take place at Nickerson - Bourne Funeral Home, Sandwich Ma. September 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

A graveside service is scheduled for September 10, 2019 at the Riverside Cemetery in Coxsackie, NY for 1:00 PM.
Published in Recorder on Sept. 6, 2019
