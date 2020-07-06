1/1
Fanny Sevast
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fanny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fanny Sevast, 97, died Sunday 7/5/20 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. She was born in 1922 and raised in New York City. She attended PS10 followed by Hunter College, where she majored in chemistry.

Working side by side with her husband, Orpheus, known as Jim to most, they owned and operated the Pavillion Restaurant in Westbury, Long Island and The Charcoal House in Commack. Upon retirement, they resided in Eatons Neck surrounded by supportive, wonderful friends. Fanny's husband predeceased her in 2001. Fanny lived independently until 2015, when she moved to Gill to live with her daughter Maria Koenigsbauer and her son-in-law, Kirk.

Fanny never abandoned her Yankees, although she was less vocally enthusiastic once surrounded by avid Red Sox fans. She adored her grandchildren, Kirk James Koenigsbaur of Seattle, WA and Erik Rowell Koenigsbauer of Windham, NH and referred to their wives, Neen and Beth, not as her granddaughters-in-law, but as her granddaughters. With little prodding, she bragged affectionately about her great grandsons, Peter and Tad Koenigsbauer and her great granddaughter Meghan. She will be sorely missed by her nephew Thomas of Granby, CT and her niece, Elizabeth and her husband Bobby of New York City.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like people to perform a random act of kindness or generosity to another individual, preferably a stranger, paying it forward as it were.

At her request, there will be no funeral services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved