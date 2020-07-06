Fanny Sevast, 97, died Sunday 7/5/20 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. She was born in 1922 and raised in New York City. She attended PS10 followed by Hunter College, where she majored in chemistry.
Working side by side with her husband, Orpheus, known as Jim to most, they owned and operated the Pavillion Restaurant in Westbury, Long Island and The Charcoal House in Commack. Upon retirement, they resided in Eatons Neck surrounded by supportive, wonderful friends. Fanny's husband predeceased her in 2001. Fanny lived independently until 2015, when she moved to Gill to live with her daughter Maria Koenigsbauer and her son-in-law, Kirk.
Fanny never abandoned her Yankees, although she was less vocally enthusiastic once surrounded by avid Red Sox fans. She adored her grandchildren, Kirk James Koenigsbaur of Seattle, WA and Erik Rowell Koenigsbauer of Windham, NH and referred to their wives, Neen and Beth, not as her granddaughters-in-law, but as her granddaughters. With little prodding, she bragged affectionately about her great grandsons, Peter and Tad Koenigsbauer and her great granddaughter Meghan. She will be sorely missed by her nephew Thomas of Granby, CT and her niece, Elizabeth and her husband Bobby of New York City.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like people to perform a random act of kindness or generosity to another individual, preferably a stranger, paying it forward as it were.
At her request, there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
.