Fay Smith Bardwell, 94, devoted family man and a proud veteran of WWII, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home in Whately, MA surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 24,1925 at home on the farm in West Whately, the son of Fred B. and Gertrude Smith Bardwell, Fay attended Whately schools and graduated from Smith Vocational School's Electrical Department in 1942. In September 1943 he was drafted into the US Army but because of his electrical trade, they took him into the Navy instead. He served on Destroyer Escort #156 in Atlantic and Pacific Area Theater APD #52 and on USS Reeves DE #156 #APD52 sailing all over the Pacific. In May 1946 he was honorably discharged earning the WWII Victory Medal, American area ribbon, European African-Middle Eastern area ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific area ribbon (1 star), and the Philippine Liberation ribbon highlighting his career in the military. In 1949 Fay and Elizabeth (Betty) Rodovich were married in Whately, MA and shortly after started their family. Fay worked at D.M. Jewett Pickle Factory in the maintenance department and in 1953 he earned his electrical license. Eventually, he bought Parson Electric turning it into Deerfield Electric where he worked from 1960 to 1976 at which time he moved to South Hadley, MA and became the Chief Electrician at Mount Holyoke College. He retired in 1990. After his retirement, in 2008, he moved back to Whately to the same home he built in 1955 where he had raised his daughters Marie and Sharon. Fay was a devoted member and past Commander of Hale Clapp VFW Post #3295 of South Deerfield and a former member of Mt. Sugarloaf Masonic Lodge. Known for memorizing and reciting favorite poems especially at Memorial Day festivities, Fay was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed Lawrence Welk, fly fishing with his friend Russ Boudreau, and doing word searches. Fay was a passionate harmonica player and a performing member of the Golden Age Harmonicats of Springfield. He was also a member of the Whately Congregational Church. While Fay had many hobbies, what he loved most of all was attending family gatherings with his children and their families. He was endlessly curious about their lives and activities, asked many questions to stay engaged, and always kept everyone laughing. Fay is survived by his wife, Betty, of 70 years; daughters Marie (Doug) Pollard of West Chesterfield, NH and Sharon (Chris) Rose of Buckland, MA; grandchildren Kerri Simonelli of Haydenville, MA, Melissa (Anthony) Bosco of Fairfield, CT, Jill (John) Rose-Fish of Rowe, MA, Kim (Randy) Buswell of Buckfield, ME, Brian (Rachel) Rose of Buckland, MA, Mike Rose and Sarah Bauch of Charlemont; 15 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; his sister-in-law Adelia Bardwell of Whately, MA, and several nieces and nephews. Fay is predeceased in death by his twin brother Fred W. Bardwell of Whately, MA, half-brothers Kenneth Daniels of Whately, MA, and Gordon Daniels of CT. Special thanks to Lifepath, O'Connell Care, Hospice of Hampshire County, Veteran's Administration, and Alma Care Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Whately Congregational Church or Hale Clapp VFW Post #3295 would be appreciated. Services will be at the discretion of the family. Fay will surely be missed but not forgotten



