Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046

Felicia B. Baronas died Dec. 22, 2019 peacefully at home . A loved and cheerful citizen of South Deerfield, she he was born on September 21, 1922, in Sunderland, MA, a daughter of John Bartos and Stefania (Skorupska. Felicia was a graduate of Deerfield High School, class of 1940.



She married Edward L. Baronas, Sr. on January 29, 1944 in Whately, MA, while on leave from World War II where he was a SeaBee in the Pacific. After the war, they built their home at 82 Sugarloaf Street in South Deerfield and where she resided until the present day. Edward predeceased Felicia in 2003.



Along with her husband, her professional life centered on the operation of Hillside Dairy, later becoming Hillside Plastics, in Greenfield. She also served as Assessor's Clerk for the Town of Deerfield. She was a member of the Connecticut River Region of the Antique Automobile Association and traveled widely with family involvements in the Lions Club, Seabee Reunions, antique car meets and visiting grandchildren on both coasts.



Felicia and her husband were avid world travelers and more importantly, caring and supportive forces in their family. They leave a son Edward Jr and his wife Barbara and grandson Rylan of South Deerfield; and two daughters; Christine and her husband Glenn Ridler, of Shelburne MA, and granddaughter Morgan of Sleepy Hollow NY; and Deborah and her husband Greg Spiess of Warren RI, and granddaughter Felica Spiess of Sunderland and grandson, Alex Spiess of Brooklyn NY.



Donations may be made in her name a the Tilton Public Library of South Deerfield.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 26 from 3pm - 6pm with a service to follow at 6pm at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Wrisley Funeral Home, South Deerfield.

