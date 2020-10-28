1/1
Florence M. Veber
Florence M. (Carruth) Veber, 78, of Rowe died peacefully Wednesday, October 21st at her home following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Florence was the daughter of the late Leone (Forrest) and Perley Carruth, born on February 18, 1942.

She married George Veber in 1961 and they built their home in Rowe where they lived out their lives. They were blessed with a daughter Diane in 1963.

Florence sadly lost her husband George in 2006 and her daughter Diane (Veber) Nugent in 2014. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law Deric Nugent, her brother Harry Carruth and sister Mary Tower.

She is survived by three sisters; Grace Betit, Jane Price and Edith Cote, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the many Doctors, Nurses, Overlook VNA and Hospice, Berkshire Ambulance, Baystate Franklin Medical Center and all the Rowe responders for their care and support.

With the increase in Covid, there will only be a graveside service held at West Cemetery in Rowe on Tuesday, November 3 at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Overlook VNA & Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Rd., Charlton, MA 01507 or Rowe Police, Fire & EMS, 4 Sibley Rd., Rowe, MA 01367

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. Condolences can be made at www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com

Published in Recorder on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
West Cemetery
