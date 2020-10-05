Florence Protasiewicz

Florence (Nadraus) Protasiewicz, 93, fondly known as Flossie and Babcia, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. She was born in Jamaica, NY on April 27, 1927, the daughter of Joseph and Katherine (Jagello) Naddras. She was a graduate of Jamaica Vocational High School.
Florence was a medical secretary for the Catholic Medical Center, until her retirement. She retired to Greenfield over 30 years ago to be near her family, residing in Greenfield Acres. She enjoyed over 20 years of volunteering at the Franklin Medical Center Gift Shop. In her younger years, Florence worked for the New York Telephone Company.
Among her survivors, Florence leaves her daughter, Linda Capasso and her husband Vincent of Northfield; five grandchildren, Bill Mealey, his wife Toni and daughter Rylee, Meghan Hobbs and her partner Kevin Dewhurst, Kate Wesley and her husband Chris, James Capasso and Dominic Capasso and his wife Becky; three great grandchildren, Jackson, Matthew and Benjamin. Florence also leaves her last surviving sibling, Helen Karpowicz; and many nieces and nephews.
Florence was predeceased by a daughter, Dianna Mealy, and nine siblings.
Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
