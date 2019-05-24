Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances A. Sprague. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances A. Sprague, 88, of Main St. Northfield died Friday morning (5-24-2019) at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield, Ma. She was born in Northfield, Ma. on March 9, 1931 the daughter of Paul and Frances (Waskiewicz) Duda. She attended schools in Northfield and was a 1949 graduate of Northfield High School. She worked for several years at the Northfield Inn in the dining room. She worked at Erving Paper Mill in Erving for several years then moved to the Brattleboro Plant which later became Georgia Pacific from where she received a 40 year service pin. She retired in 1991. Enjoying the outdoors she was an "Outdoor Girl". She was active in the Northfield Senior Center in her later years. Frances' relationship with the Lord was a source of strength and blessing to her and her family. We love her and miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Sprague in 1997.



She is survived by her children: James Sprague and his wife Deborah of Ridgeley, WV. David Sprague and his wife Christina of Northfield, Ma. and Christine Trumbull and her husband Mark, of Northfield, Ma. She is also survived by her grandchildren: James, Jason, and Peter Sprague, and Bryanna and Jonathan Nadeau. She was predeceased by her siblings: Dominick and Raymond Duda, and Sophie Pulaski, and Blanche Hall.



A Catholic rite of burial will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. The Rev. Thomas Lisowski, Pastor of St. Patrick's Church will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northfield.



There will be a calling hour on Friday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



The family would like to thank the staff at Buckley Healthcare Center for their kind and exceptional care given to Frances.



Donations in her memory may be made to: Shining the Light on the Pioneer Valley Radio 107.9 F.M. 450 Davis St. Greenfield, Ma. 01301.





