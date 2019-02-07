Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances B. Crosier. View Sign





In 1940 she married Ralph Crosier of Colrain. Together they established a home in Colrain where they raised five children. Frances was a private person, preferring to concentrate on raising her children and supporting their activities and educational development. She worked for many years at the Kendall Company. She and her husband were active supporters of the Catamount Hill Association, organizing meetings of the association for a number of years. Frances was also an avid user of the Griswold Memorial Library.



Frances was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed making clothes and other things until her arthritis made it too difficult. She greatly enjoyed working in her gardens. While her husband was alive they spent a lot of time researching family genealogy and organizing family reunions. They traveled the countryside peddling Rawleigh Products to folks who were glad to see them.



After the passing of her husband Ralph in 2005, she continued to live alone in their home until her recent illness.



Frances is survived by her five children: Priscila Phelps, Philip Crosier, Sr., Prentice Crosier, Judith Hanrahan, and Charles Crosier, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Geneva McPherson.



There will be no calling hours. There will be a celebration of her life in the Spring - date and time to be announced.



Contributions in her memory may be made to the endowment fund of the Catamount Hill Association, P.O. Box 8, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370 or to Friends of the Griswold Memorial Library, P.O. Box 33, Colrain, MA 01340.



-Kelleher Funeral Home of Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. Messages of condolence can be sent to the family by visiting

