Frances Joan (Klinker) Stokarski, 82, of Sugarloaf Street died at home Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Montague on October 5, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Kovalsick) Klinker. She Graduated from Deerfield High School in 1954.



In November of 1954, Frances married the love of her life, John Stokarski, in what is now Holy Family Church and enjoyed 63 years of marriage until his passing on November 13, 2017.



Frances was a devoted wife and mother. After her children were grown she worked as a secretary in the Deerfield Town office, retiring after more than twenty years of service. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and participated in many charitable community activities.



Frances is survived by her three loving children, daughter Donna (Stokarski) Simpter and her husband Wayne Simpter of Greenfield, son Gary Stokarski and his wife Maryellen (Furey) Stokarski of South Deerfield and son Eric Stokarski of South Deerfield. She is also survived by her loving sister Arlene King and her husband Peter King of Deerfield and her four loving grandchildren, Jared Rose of Attleboro MA, Katlyn Stokarski of Brighton MA, Scott Simpter of South Deerfield and Ellen (Stokarski) Lavoie and her husband Shane Lavoie of Worcester MA. She also will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.



A calling hour will be Tuesday September 3rd from 9:30-10:30a.m. at the Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield followed by a funeral Mass at Holy Family Church in South Deerfiel at 11:00AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frances' name to the Dakin Human Society, Hospice of Franklin County, the Holy Family Renovation Fund or the .



