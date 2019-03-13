Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances M. Ravish. View Sign

Frances Marie "Fran" "Dody" (Champagne) Ravish, 71, of 42 Adams Road, Greenfield, MA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, February, 27, 2019 at home. Frances was born on October 27, 1947 in Holyoke, MA, the daughter of Joseph H. Champagne and Charmaine E. (Vernette) Champagne.



Fran spent her childhood in Northampton, MA, where she attended local public schools and was a graduate of Northampton High School in the Class of 1965. During her youth, she enjoyed horseback riding. She moved to Greenfield in 1984, where has since made her home. Frances retired from the Franklin Superior Court as an operating supervisor in August of 2010.



Since retiring, she has enjoyed her time at home working with her flowers, bird watching, sewing and knitting. Fran served as the administrative assistant at Temple Israel, in Greenfield, MA for several years following her retirement. She was a volunteer at the Greenfield Senior Center, Baystate Franklin Medical Center, and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. Fran gifted many hand knitted items to the gift shop at BSFMC for many years. She loved to travel in her retirement, both throughout the United States and the Caribbean Islands. An animal lover, she was particularly fond of cats. Fran enjoyed music, and was a fan Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond and Bob Seeger, attending several of each of their concerts during her lifetime. She will be fondly remembered for her delicious sugar cookies. Fran was a member of a weekly "coffee clutch" that met at Brad's Place in Greenfield. She enjoyed line dancing with the County Line Kickers for several years and was extremely proud of her son's 30 year career as a dedicated police officer.



She leaves behind her son Brian J. Ravish and his wife Lucy, of South Deerfield, MA, as well as their children, Alex Miner and Hannah J. Ravish. Two brothers, Paul Champagne and his wife Linda of Northampton, MA and Jeffrey A. Champagne and his wife Patricia of Greenfield, MA, as well as her sister-in-law Donna, wife of her recently departed brother Richard of Holyoke, MA as well as her several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her beloved feline companion "Giorgio".



In keeping with Fran's request for simplicity, she will be cremated with private committal services to take place in the spring in the St. Brigid Cemetery, Easthampton, MA. A life celebration gathering in remembrance of Fran, will be observed on FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2019 at the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in her memory are suggested as an expression of affection to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01001 The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

Frances Marie "Fran" "Dody" (Champagne) Ravish, 71, of 42 Adams Road, Greenfield, MA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, February, 27, 2019 at home. Frances was born on October 27, 1947 in Holyoke, MA, the daughter of Joseph H. Champagne and Charmaine E. (Vernette) Champagne.Fran spent her childhood in Northampton, MA, where she attended local public schools and was a graduate of Northampton High School in the Class of 1965. During her youth, she enjoyed horseback riding. She moved to Greenfield in 1984, where has since made her home. Frances retired from the Franklin Superior Court as an operating supervisor in August of 2010.Since retiring, she has enjoyed her time at home working with her flowers, bird watching, sewing and knitting. Fran served as the administrative assistant at Temple Israel, in Greenfield, MA for several years following her retirement. She was a volunteer at the Greenfield Senior Center, Baystate Franklin Medical Center, and the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce. Fran gifted many hand knitted items to the gift shop at BSFMC for many years. She loved to travel in her retirement, both throughout the United States and the Caribbean Islands. An animal lover, she was particularly fond of cats. Fran enjoyed music, and was a fan Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond and Bob Seeger, attending several of each of their concerts during her lifetime. She will be fondly remembered for her delicious sugar cookies. Fran was a member of a weekly "coffee clutch" that met at Brad's Place in Greenfield. She enjoyed line dancing with the County Line Kickers for several years and was extremely proud of her son's 30 year career as a dedicated police officer.She leaves behind her son Brian J. Ravish and his wife Lucy, of South Deerfield, MA, as well as their children, Alex Miner and Hannah J. Ravish. Two brothers, Paul Champagne and his wife Linda of Northampton, MA and Jeffrey A. Champagne and his wife Patricia of Greenfield, MA, as well as her sister-in-law Donna, wife of her recently departed brother Richard of Holyoke, MA as well as her several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and her beloved feline companion "Giorgio".In keeping with Fran's request for simplicity, she will be cremated with private committal services to take place in the spring in the St. Brigid Cemetery, Easthampton, MA. A life celebration gathering in remembrance of Fran, will be observed on FRIDAY, MARCH 15, 2019 at the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA from 5:00PM until 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in her memory are suggested as an expression of affection to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01001 The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home McCarthy Funeral Homes

36 Bank Row

Greenfield , MA 01301

413-774-4808 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close