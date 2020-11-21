1/1
Frances T. Cassidy
Frances T. Cassidy, 82, of 88 First Street, Turners Falls passed away on November 18, 2020 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Frances graduated from Turners Falls High School, Class of 1956 and Eastern Michigan University at Ypsilanti with a degree in English.

Frances taught English at Turners Falls High School for many years. She was coach of the women's Tennis Team. Frances was a faculty representative to the Massachusetts Teacher Association. Her hobbies included tennis, gardening and she always enjoyed reading. For many years she was a volunteer for the American Heart Association.

She leaves her brother, Frederick Cassidy Jr. of Turners Falls, sister Sharon Gorman of Brewster as well as her brother-in-law Ross Gorman and nieces Jessica Gorman of Brooklyn NY and Sarah Gorman of Boston. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations, in her memory, may be made to the American Heart Association, 20 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

Published in Recorder on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
