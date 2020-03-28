Francis D. ;Jack: Pervere, of Bloomfield, Conn., formally of Deerfield, Mass. , died Friday, March 27,2020, in West Hartford. He was born in Greenfield, Mass, February 27,1935, the son of Francis and Mary (Wojtasiewski) Pervere. He was educated in Holy Trinity School in Greenfield and graduated from Deerfield Academy in 1954 and Bowdoin College in 1958.
He is survived by his wife Joyce and a son Brian Pervere. There are no calling hours. A private funeral will be held at the Wrisley Funeral Home, South Deerfield. Donations in his memory may be made to the .
Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Mar. 28, 2020