Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis E. Bailey Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





Expressions of sympathy are available at:





Francis (Frank) E. Bailey, Jr., of Sunderland, passed away, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was 71. Frank is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jackie, his sons, Chris, of Turners Falls, and Ryan, of Whately as well as his brothers Tom, of Hanson, Bill, of Plymouth, and his sister, Christine, of Marstons Mills. He was predeceased by his sister, Linda. Frank leaves behind five grandchildren, and also numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, as well as a few enemies. He was the son of Francis and May Bailey, of Boston. Frank was born in Boston, in 1948. He attended Boston Latin High School, and later, the University of Massachusetts. Frank served in the United States Army, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Frank settled in Western Massachusetts after he and Jackie married in 1972. He worked as an owner/operator of a service station and later served on the Amherst Police force. He later was employed by Mohawk Plastics and then A&R Transport as an over-the-road truck driver. Frank despised the amount of time the job kept him from his family (and his pool), but he secretly enjoyed dodging "the idiots" on the road and routinely used his stories of terrible drivers as a way to instruct his sons of how not to drive. It was not uncommon to see a semi-truck jammed into a ballfield parking lot after driving all night to catch one of his sons' games. Perhaps more common was to see the truck illegally parked near said ballfield because he was eager to see every moment of the game he could. He routinely justified his parking choices with a "what are they gonna do, tow a trailer-truck?" defense. "Papa," as he was affectionately called was also known to drop in for visits with his beloved grandchildren, often stopping in between runs as a volunteer driver for the . His claims of "being in the neighborhood" were often wildly inaccurate and it was well known he just wanted to see his grandbabies or inquire with one of his sons as to how to get a present secretly delivered so he could surprise Jackie. Frank was known for his selflessness, always offering his assistance (even when it was insisted that it wasn't needed) and he often offered it to strangers, even pulling some stranded motorists from their car after he rolled up on an accident while driving truck. However, Frank's selflessness was nowhere to be found when it came to the Red Sox and the Patriots. His love-hate relationship with both franchises stemmed from his Southie roots and was entirely "what have you done for me lately." Often he would complain about the "bums who tackle like that didn't deserve to win anyway," only to tune in next week at 1 PM. He very much enjoyed attending games at Fenway with his brothers Tom and Bill, where they lamented $12 warm beers and reminisced about the glory days when the Sox sucked and they could sneak into the bleachers for a game. There will be a celebration of life on February 15th at 2 PM at the Polish American Citizens Club in South Deerfield where Frank was a member despite his very distant and probably imaginary Polish citizenship. Not unsurprisingly, his Irish heritage was also wildly embellished on March 17th each year. Whether he was Frank, Dad, Papa, Uncle or Bails, he was respected, adored, loved and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the on Frank's behalf.Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.