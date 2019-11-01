Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis E. Paulin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Francis E. Paulin, 80, died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Rapid City, SD. Francis was born on January 5, 1939, in Turners Falls to Camille and Anita (Roy) Paulin. He graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1957. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served for 20 years. While stationed at Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton Ohio, he met Roseann Louise Hickey, they married in 1963 and then raised a family together.After his retirement as a SSgt in 1977, Francis worked at St. Martin's Academy and Benedictine Convent for many years on the buildings and grounds staff.Survivors include his children, John C. (Terri) Paulin, of Rapid City, Michael F. (Deana) Paulin, of Nebraska City, NE, Therese L. (Todd) Marlette, of Sioux Falls, and Steven D. Paulin, of Rapid City and his siblings, Jeanette (John) Bruno, Tilton, NH, Rita (John) Sak, of Southwick, MA, Fr. George Paulin, of Arlington, VT, Adele (Kathy) Paulin, of Wilbraham, MA, and Camilla (Douglas) Pratt, of Greenfield, MA. He also leaves 7 grandchildren.He was predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers, Leon "Roy" and Philip, and a great grandchild, Camille.He will be buried at the Black Hills National Cemetery. Published in Recorder on Nov. 1, 2019

