Francis George Sirum, 71, of Greenfield, MA died on the evening of Monday, June 17th, 2019 at the Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield, MA after months of treatment and care as a lung cancer patient.



Francis was born September 28th, 1947 in Montague, MA to Adam Sirum and Mary (Semaski) Sirum. He is survived by his partner of 19 years, Linda Gorey of Greenfield, MA, his son, Matthew C. Sirum of Greenfield, MA, his former wife of 34 years, Mary L. (Makarewicz) Sirum of Greenfield, MA, his brother, Henry Sirum of Juno Isles, FL, sisters-in-law; Amelia Sirum of Montague, MA, Romona Sirum of Okeechobee, FL, Frances (Sirum)



Diane Sirum of Montague, MA, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Francis was predeceased by his father (July 1962) and mother (June 2005), his brothers; Anthony Sirum of Montague, MA (January 2019), Alexander Sirum of Okeechobee, FL (April 2019), Leon Sirum of Greenfield (December 1992), and Edward Sirum of Montague, MA (March 2017), his sister-in-law, Marjorie Sirum, of Juno Isles, FL (December 2010), and his nieces; Linda (Sirum) Kosloski of Leverett, MA (November 2001) and Debra (Sirum) Marrotte of Jupiter Farms, FL (December 2012).



The youngest of six boys, Francis lived on the family farm and attended public school in Montague until about the time he was to enter the third grade. He then moved to Greenfield with his mother, father, and brother, Edward. Francis entered the Greenfield public school system and also began his life education as a young person in downtown Greenfield. Despite physical challenges due to a shoulder injury at birth and consequential surgery Francis enjoyed many childhood activities including his membership in the Boy Scouts of America and also began working at a young age. He had a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and began shining shoes around town while still in elementary school. By his later pre-teen years Francis was working at his brothers', Henry and Alexander, Atlantic gas station on Deerfield Street in Greenfield. Later he worked in maintenance at Snow's Dairy in Greenfield and eventually became a home milk delivery driver for the dairy company. Henry and Alexander moved on to operate Sirum Bros Shell gas station and garage on Main Street in Greenfield where Francis went to work for them as a teenager. Francis worked throughout his high school years and graduated from Greenfield High School in the class of 1965. In 1967 Henry and Alexander moved to Florida and sold the Main Street business to their 20 year old brother Francis. He went on to operate Sirum Bros., Inc gas station, automotive repair, and towing business with his first business partner, Francis Patenaude. In 1970 Patenaude moved to Florida and Robert Koch partnered with Francis to own and operate Sirum Bros., Inc and a number of adjoining rental properties for thirty years. In



1979 Francis and his then wife Mary Sirum purchased Krohne's Automotive parts store and small engine parts distributorship on Davis Street in Greenfield, which they later expanded with the addition of an automotive machine shop and the acquisition of OverSeas Auto Parts. They operated Krohne's and its associated businesses for over 15 years. Not letting his mechanical experience and interests rest, Francis continued to work on all sorts of automotive and technical projects for friends and family throughout his retirement. In his last few years he and his partner, Linda, operated Fran's On A Roll, a seasonal mobile hot dog vending business outside of the RMV and Visitor's Center in Greenfield as well as at numerous festivals and events. Francis enjoyed many hobbies and interests. He had owned a number of RVs in his lifetime and took many trips and camping vacations with family and friends including a Summer long cross country family trip in 1989. He enjoyed exploring the towns and seascapes of Cape Cod and spending time with his family at their property on the 17th green of the Ocean Edge Golf Course in Brewster, MA. He enjoyed golfing with friends and in the Greenfield Elks Golf League as well as in various tournaments. Francis enjoyed boating and in 1999 he expanded his interests venturing into Summer recreational lobstering along the intracoastal waters of Massachusetts.



He enjoyed casino trips and playing slot machine games. He also enjoyed tag sale and thrift store shopping and was always interested in finding a "good deal". Francis was a long time member of the Greenfield Lodge of Elks



All are invited to a Celebration of Life and meal in memory of Francis from 1:00-4:00PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Greenfield Lodge of Elks, at the corner of Federal and Church Streets, Greenfield, MA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following: Greenfield Elks Scholarship Fund in memory of Francis Sirum, to support area students pursuing their education and career in the automotive and culinary trades. PO Box 1227, Greenfield, MA 01302-1227



Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice in memory of Francis Sirum. Development Office, Cooley



Dickinson Health Care, P.O. Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061-0329

