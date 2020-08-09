Francis J. Kurtyka, 87, of Adams Rd died Friday 8/7/20 at home. .
He was born in Montague City on November 3, 1932, the son of Franciszek and Jania (Duda) Kurtyka.
Francis attended local schools.
He was a custodian at the Franklin County Tech School for over 18 years before his retirement. Previously he worked for B & M Railroad. He was a member of the Franklin County Boat Club, St. Stanislaus Society and a communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.
Francis known by many as "The Scooter Man" enjoyed riding his scooter around the county and to Vermont and New Hampshire. He loved to travel with his companion of 26 years Doris Wheeler. Sadly, she passed away in 2010. For many years they enjoyed camping, boating and traveling by Amtrak to Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Nova Scotia.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a date and time to be announced at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Turners Falls.
There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
