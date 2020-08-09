1/
Francis J. Kurtyka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis J. Kurtyka, 87, of Adams Rd died Friday 8/7/20 at home. .

He was born in Montague City on November 3, 1932, the son of Franciszek and Jania (Duda) Kurtyka.

Francis attended local schools.

He was a custodian at the Franklin County Tech School for over 18 years before his retirement. Previously he worked for B & M Railroad. He was a member of the Franklin County Boat Club, St. Stanislaus Society and a communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.

Francis known by many as "The Scooter Man" enjoyed riding his scooter around the county and to Vermont and New Hampshire. He loved to travel with his companion of 26 years Doris Wheeler. Sadly, she passed away in 2010. For many years they enjoyed camping, boating and traveling by Amtrak to Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Nova Scotia.

A memorial graveside service will be held at a date and time to be announced at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Turners Falls.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved