Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis J. Willor Sr.. View Sign





Francis served in the United States Marine Corp from 1970 until his honorable discharge in 1972. He obtained the rank of Lance Corporal. Francis was a longtime business owner and owned several gas service stations and several nightclubs in the area, including the Scotch Mist Bar and Lounge and the Hilltop Bar and Lounge in Erving. Over the past 30 years, he owned and operated Enduro Siding Contractors. Francis was a hard worker and worked up until the past few years before his health began to decline.



Fran was the founding member and drummer of the very popular band in the 70's "'Friends". He enjoyed muscle cars and hot rods and loved being around family.



Besides his longtime companion and wife Carolyn (Stetson) Willor, Francis leaves two sons, Francis Willor, Jr. and Sean Michael Willor; two daughters, Nicole Willor of North Adams and Tracy Willor of Vermont; three grandsons, Jack Stearns, Darren Willor and Devin Willor; three brothers, Brian Willor of Greenfield; Charles Willor of Erving; Raymond Willor of Bernardston; four sisters, Rosemary Lapearl of Ware, Beverly Willor of Greenfield, Susan Willor of Florida, and Karen Willor of SC.



A memorial service will be held Sunday 3/31 at 1pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.



For condolences, please visit





Francis J. Willor, Sr., 66, of Old State Street died Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. He was born in Greenfield on June 1, 1952, the son of Charles F. and Sylvia (Hubbard) Willor, Sr.Francis served in the United States Marine Corp from 1970 until his honorable discharge in 1972. He obtained the rank of Lance Corporal. Francis was a longtime business owner and owned several gas service stations and several nightclubs in the area, including the Scotch Mist Bar and Lounge and the Hilltop Bar and Lounge in Erving. Over the past 30 years, he owned and operated Enduro Siding Contractors. Francis was a hard worker and worked up until the past few years before his health began to decline.Fran was the founding member and drummer of the very popular band in the 70's "'Friends". He enjoyed muscle cars and hot rods and loved being around family.Besides his longtime companion and wife Carolyn (Stetson) Willor, Francis leaves two sons, Francis Willor, Jr. and Sean Michael Willor; two daughters, Nicole Willor of North Adams and Tracy Willor of Vermont; three grandsons, Jack Stearns, Darren Willor and Devin Willor; three brothers, Brian Willor of Greenfield; Charles Willor of Erving; Raymond Willor of Bernardston; four sisters, Rosemary Lapearl of Ware, Beverly Willor of Greenfield, Susan Willor of Florida, and Karen Willor of SC.A memorial service will be held Sunday 3/31 at 1pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kostanski Funeral Home

220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

(413) 773-9515 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close