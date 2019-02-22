Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis LaScala. View Sign

Francis LaScala, born in Springfield MA on January 1, 1928, was the third of nine children born to Rhea (Guerin) and Bruno LaScala. After graduating from Chicopee High School in 1945, he joined the Coast Guard and was honorably discharged in 1948. His military service was one of the proudest accomplishments of his life and was still the source of many vivid memories through his later years. Following his days at university, he worked at the Travelers Insurance Company for the entirety of his 40 year career, progressing from entry level accountant to Second Vice President. In his free time, he was an avid lover of piano and opera music and brought his musical gifts to the choir at St. Cecilia's Church in Ashland, MA where he was a faithful member of the congregation for ten years.



Frank was an honorable family man, marrying Irene Tengeres in 1953, and having three daughters whom he leaves behind; Susan, her husband Jeffrey Blomstedt, their children Sarah and William and his wife Kati; Lorie, her husband David Brownell, their children Elizabeth and Stephen and his wife Sarah; and Elaine, her husband Tim Peterson, and their children Leigh and Henry. Additionally, Frank his survived by his sister, Barbara Kuras of Chicopee, as well as many nieces, nephews, and many friends who filled his days and expanded his life in later years.



Finally, the family would like to acknowledge Frank's joyful exercise guru, MaryEllen Giombetti, who was an important part of his health and happiness, and Vivian Agyemang-Duah who provided the best of care, with warmth and humor, in the last two years of his life. We are most grateful for their competence, and the love and joy these women brought to Frank in the final chapter of his life.



Calling hours will be held from 4-6 PM on Thursday, February 21 at Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home at 56 Washington St. in Wellesley. The funeral is at 11 AM on Friday, February 22, at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church, 600 Grattan St. in Chicopee, MA. Donations in Frank's name can be sent to the choir at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, 54 Esty St. Ashland MA 01721, or America's VetDogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY at 1-631-930-9000.





