Francis R. Slaunwhite, 77, passed away Friday evening (April 10, 2020) at Linda Manor Rehabilitation Center in Northampton. He was born in Charlemont to Stewart and Nell (Coates) Slaunwhite and was a graduate of Charlemont High School and McCann's Electronic School.



He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed at New England Power Co. for almost 30 years. In his spare time, he also helped his brother in-law for many years repairing equipment and during haying and sugaring seasons.



He enjoyed traveling and going to antique car shows, spending time with friends and family gatherings. Fran was a wonderful son and brother, helping everyone in the family at one time or another. He will be sadly missed by his little dog, Boomer, and everyone in the family.



Besides his parents, Fran was pre-deceased by two sisters in Buckland: Goldie Sweet and Virginia DuPree, as well as one brother, Stewart Slaunwhite of Land O' Lakes Florida. He leaves his sister Betty Hicks of Charlemont, his brother Donald Slaunwhite of Buckland, and a sister-in-law Evelyn Slaunwhite of Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Warner and his staff for all their care and support over many years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dakin Humane Society 163 Montague Rd. Leverett MA or . Committal services will be private, with a celebration of life being planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls.





