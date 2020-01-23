Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank A. Provencal Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Anthony Provencal, Sr., 81 passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at home with his wife and children by his side. He was born in Cranston, RI to Angelina and Alberic Provencal. Frank grew up in RI, raised his family in Western Massachusetts and retired in Winter Haven, FL. As a veteran of the Army, he served in Korea and Greenland. Frank worked in the nuclear industry as well as teaching night classes in welding and later in life as a golf ranger at Hawks Landing in Orlando.



Frank is survived by his wife, Judy, brother Michael, daughter Debbie, and son Frank, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his son, Jonathan. Throughout his life, Frank was an avid golfer and held many amateur championship titles. Frank was a communicant of St. Ann's Catholic Church of Haines City. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Polk County.





