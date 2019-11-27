Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Domitrz. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Domitrz, 90, formerly of Greenfield, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds. He was born in Orlikowo, Poland on February 9, 1929, the son of Walter and Sophie (Wasielewski) Domitrz.



Frank was a lifelong resident of Greenfield, graduating from Greenfield High School in 1948. He joined the United States Navy that same year, achieving the rank of AT3. Following his military service, he worked as a Civil Engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts until his retirement in 1991.



Frank was first and foremost devoted to his family and his church. He was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church in Greenfield and a longtime member of the Greenfield YMCA. He loved sports, playing for, coaching and cheering on many Greenfield teams. He was also a devoted fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Giants (except Eli).



Among his survivors, Frank leaves two sons, Frank W. and his wife Pam of Brooksville, Florida, James M. and his wife Betsy of Rye, NH; two daughters, Mary E. Scott and her husband Douglas of Charleston, SC and Ann M. Urbonas and her husband David of Easthampton; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a sister, Jen Brown of California; 3 nieces and 2 nephews.



Frank was predeceased by his wife, Margaret M. (Cheney) Domitrz on December 12, 2008.



Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon (December 1) from 1pm to 3pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.



A Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Greenfield.



Frank's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility for their care and compassion shown to Frank during his time there.



Memorial contributions may be made to Linda Manor Extended Care Facility, 349 Haydenville Road, Leeds, MA 01053.



