1/1
Frank George Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank George, Jr. (Puner), 88 of Ft. Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 25, 2020. Frank was born on September 29, 1931 in Killingly, Connecticut to the late Frank and Dorothy George. His father imigrated from Albania with an aunt at 9yrs of age.

Frank graduated from Turners Falls High in 1950. He was All Western Mass. guard in football in 1949. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and served in the 20th Fighter Bomber Wing in the first nuclear outfit in the Korean War.

He worked 20yrs at Bendix Corp. in the cutting tool division.He also owned Puners Poor House Ceramics in the patch in Montague.

Frank moved to Ft.Myers, Florida and worked for Lee County school district for 25yrs. He enjoyed playing golf, going to the beach and enjoying time with friends.

Frank is survived by brother Joseph George and two daughters Cheryl Underwood and Laurie Underwood, 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by several neices and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brother Raymond (Zinno) George, sister June Vacca and youngest daughter Karen George. He is also survived by several neices and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved