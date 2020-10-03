Frank George, Jr. (Puner), 88 of Ft. Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 25, 2020. Frank was born on September 29, 1931 in Killingly, Connecticut to the late Frank and Dorothy George. His father imigrated from Albania with an aunt at 9yrs of age.Frank graduated from Turners Falls High in 1950. He was All Western Mass. guard in football in 1949. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and served in the 20th Fighter Bomber Wing in the first nuclear outfit in the Korean War.He worked 20yrs at Bendix Corp. in the cutting tool division.He also owned Puners Poor House Ceramics in the patch in Montague.Frank moved to Ft.Myers, Florida and worked for Lee County school district for 25yrs. He enjoyed playing golf, going to the beach and enjoying time with friends.Frank is survived by brother Joseph George and two daughters Cheryl Underwood and Laurie Underwood, 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by several neices and nephews.He was preceded in death by brother Raymond (Zinno) George, sister June Vacca and youngest daughter Karen George. He is also survived by several neices and nephews.