Obituary

Frank was born in Greenfield, MA on September 2,1936.



After graduating from Greenfield High School in 1954 he joined the United States Air Force where he quickly rose through the ranks to staff sergeant. Because his then boss saw much potential in Frank, he challenged Frank to pass the test for the Aviation Cadet Program. He passed the test, learned to fly and graduated with honors, his wings, and a second lieutenant, commission. Frank's military career had him flying men and material all over the globe, but mostly in the Far East and Southeast Asia. He served in Viet Nam.



By the time of Frank's retirement from the USAF he had attained the rank of Lt.Colonel, received a bachelor's degree, and two master's degrees. After his retirement he had several careers. He was a corporate pilot, a business manager for a hospital management company, a rural hospital administrator, and a tax preparer.



He and his wife moved to the Central Coast of California in 1995, and they spent many happy times cycling with the San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club. Frank was also an avid tennis player, and while in the Air Force won several squash championships.



Parkinson's Disease and prostate cancer ravaged his athletic body and he finally quit the good fight on June 27, 2019. Frank now has "slipped the surly bonds of Earth" and is dancing "the skies on laughter-silvered wings".



Frank leaves behind his devoted wife of over 60 years, Joyce, their son, James, daughters, Karen and Laura, grandson, Sean, a brother, William, and a sister, Penne.



Frank will be interred at the Los Osos Memorial Park. No services are planned at this time.





