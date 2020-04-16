Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred R. Tirrell Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fred R. Tirrell, Jr, born July 5, 1942 in Greenfield, MA, son of Fred R. Tirrell and Stephania Rose Tirrell, passed away peacefully April 9th in Dallas, TX. Fred was known to many as "Micky" and "Papa Fred".



He is survived by the mother of his daughters, Pamela R. Smith, daughters Tammy L Johnson, Karin M. Tirrell and Rebecca J. Tirrell; son in-law, Todd A.Johnson; 5 grandchildren, Lauren, Ashlyn, Alexander, Sydney and Case; 2 great grandchildren, Preston and Brock; brother Albert R. Tirrell and wife JoAnn, nephew Scott Tirrell and his daughter Maggie and son Sam.



Fred started his strong work ethic at the age of 9 when he lost his father. With his strong work ethic, he became an entrepreneur in the service industry. He worked hard and played hard. He enjoyed many things: building houses, fine dining, fashion, sport cars and traveling places like Montreal and Singapore.



Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Recorder on Apr. 16, 2020

