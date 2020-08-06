Frederick A. "Fred" Howes, 84, of Bug Hill Rd., passed away with his loving family at his side, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Fred was born in Florence, MA the first child of Emory and Mary Priscilla (Hall) Howes. He was a graduate of Sanderson Academy in Ashfield, class of 1953. He then enlisted into the US Air Force Aviation Cadet Program.
His working years began as a mechanic for Ray Reniff's Garage on Bronson Ave in Ashfield. He then became a mechanic for Warner Brothers Construction, a position he held for over 30 years until his retirement. In his retirement he enjoyed spending winters in Wimberley, TX with family and friends.
As a young man Fred became a member of the Boy Scouts. In the 50 years he was a member, he achieved his Eagle Scout badge, became a Cub Master, a member of the Troop Committee and received his 50 year Badge.
Fred was a member and Past President of the Construction Equipment Maintenance Assoc. (CEMA), member for over 50 years of the Ashfield Fire Dept., member of St. John's Episcopal Church and served on the Vestry. He enjoyed old engines, tractors, and antique cars and was a member of the Western Mass. Model T Club.
Fred's family includes his wife of 62 years, Beatrice "Bea" (Koenig) Howes, two daughters; Pamela (Dan) Hurley of Littleton, MA, Mary (Becky) Burleigh-Howes of Greenfield, three grandchildren; Zachary Howes, Danny and Veda Hurley, his siblings; Roger (Janice Roberts) Howes, Nelson "Pete" Howes, Douglas (Jeff Silverdale) Howes, Margaret "Bambi" (Robert) Phillips and Arnold Jones, several nieces and nephews.
Fred was predeceased by his son Brian Scott Howes, and two sisters-in-law Pat Howes and Dottie Newton Howes.
A graveside service will be held at Hill Cemetery in Ashfield, Saturday, August 8 at 11:00 am. All who attend are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Do to the sensitivity of those who will be in attendance, if you have any symptoms at all, you are asked to remain at home and reach out to the family by electronic means. Thank you.
It is requested by the family that no flowers be sent and donations instead be sent to either St. John's Church of the Ashfield Fire Department.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com