Service Information
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield , MA 01301
(413)-773-9515

Frederick L. Oakes, 83, of Madison Circle died Friday (5-24-19) at home. He was born in



Boston January 6, 1936 the son of Frederick B. and Elinor (Fulton) Oakes.



He attended Riverside Elementary School, Turners Falls High School and went on to attend UMASS.



Fred had a "Green Thumb". He had worked for Yetter the Florist for 47 years. He loved plants and



gardening. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed golf. Fred loved to walk in the woods with his wife



Sam and his beloved dog Jack. Most of all Fred was passionate about reading and poetry. He wrote many



poems over the years and had his first book of poetry published, just recently, at the age of 83.



He leaves his wife of almost 50 years Maribeth "Sam" Oakes, his children; Jonathan Oakes of Anchorage,



AK, Sue Herzig and her husband Tim of Bernardston, Mimi Oakes of Putney, VT, Allie DuRusha and her



husband Ed of Brattleboro, VT, his grandson Tom Herzig of Greenfield and his brother Robert Oakes and



his wife Judy of Gill. Fred also leaves many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Jack who was his



faithful companion. Fred was predeceased by his first wife Jeanette (Paul) Oakes in 1969. She was the



mother of Jon, Sue and Mimi. He will be missed.



GO SOX and GO TF INDIANS!



Services will private and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions in Fred's name may be directed to-



The Greenfield Library in memory of Fred's passion for learning and books. He always said" If you can read, you can learn to do anything".



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit





