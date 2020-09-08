1/1
Frederick Paul Driscoll
It is with great sadness , that the family of Frederick Paul Driscoll announce his sudden passing on Tuesday July 21st 2020.

Born on June 13th 1960 in Fairbanks Alaska , he was the Son of the late Paul K. And Betty J. Driscoll . The family relocated to Western Massachusetts in 1962, settling in South Hadley, where Fred and his five siblings were raised until 1973. From there, relocating to Shelburne until 1978. Fred moved to Southern California for a number of years, then returning to Western Ma., residing in Greenfield until his death.

Fred was an inspired musician for most of his life. He loved to play the guitar and composed his own music. He wrote poetry, which became the lyrics to some of his songs. He had a great love of the ocean. His favorite place being the Salem Willows, where his family frequented during his childhood.

He is survived by siblings Wanda Steffenhagen and husband David of Oceanside CA. Nancy Farrington and husband Marcus of Turners Falls Ma. Vanessa Fortin of Greenfield .Kenneth Edward of Oceanside Ca. and Katryn Turk of Greenfield, Ma. As well as many nieces and nephews .

Fred is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Edwin, who died at birth.

There will be no public service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Published in Recorder on Sep. 8, 2020.
