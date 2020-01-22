Frederick R. Bickford, age 90, entered into eternal rest of January 12, 2020.
Frederick was born in Greenfield, MA the son of Robert M. Bickford and Gladys (Sessler) Bickford. He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1947. He was a PFC in the Army from 1951 to 1953 stationed in CA, AZ and TX.
He was employed by Cooke and Jones, and Vincent and Williams, Contractors of Greenfield. He also had his own carpentry and roofing business. He was a former member of the First Congregational Church of Greenfield,
Fred loved watching the Red Sox, the Patriots and listening to Dr. Charles Stanley. He enjoyed setting up at flea markets where he specialized in antique tools, specifically wood planes. He was an avid lifetime collector of music from records to CDs, from Classical to Country.
He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Bickford, a resident at Poets Seat Health Care Center in Greenfield, a son Donald Bickford of Turners Falls, a daughter Deborah Hill and her husband Larry of Winchester, NH and several cousins.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Recorder on Jan. 22, 2020