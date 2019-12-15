Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. FAY KENNEY. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

G. Fay (Warnock) Kenney, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Vernon Green Nursing Home, Vernon VT. Fay was born in Boston MA, May 14, 1926 to Edward L. and Jennie B. (Miner) Warnock. She spent her childhood in Northfield MA, graduating in 1944 from Northfield High School. Fay married Claude A. (Bud) Kenney Sr. on August 16,1944 in Gulfport, Mississippi. They then made their home in Greenfield MA until 1954. Moving then to Bernardston MA, they lived there for 40 years before moving to Winchester NH. Fay was an active member of The United Church of Bernardston where she was a member of the diaconate, church council, and membership committee. For many years she served as Sunday School superintendent and teacher. When her children were young, she was an active member of the PTA and Cub Scouts. For several years Fay taught preschool. She also worked in special education at Bernardston Elementary School, then for many years as a substitute teacher for the Gill-Montague School District. She was also a co-founder of the Evelyn G. Lawley Scholarship at Pioneer Valley Regional School. Fay enjoyed sewing, crafts, knitting, crocheting, gardening, and reading. She also enjoyed travelling and camping, spending many winters with Bud in Florida after retirement. In later years she was an active member of the Northfield Fortnightly Club and a frequent volunteer at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. For the last few years she resided at Vernon Hall Assisted Living and Vernon Green Nursing Home, where the staff and residents enjoyed her smiles and sense of humor. Of all the many things Fay did in her life, her family will remember her as a strong, loving, and amazing woman that always put the needs of others before her own. Fay was predeceased by her husband Claude in 1996.



She is survived by her children Claude A. (Buzz) Kenney Jr. and his wife Sharon of Schertz TX, Jeffrey E. Kenney and his wife Lisa of Greenfield MA, Gerald E. Kenney of Bernardston MA, Bruce A. Kenney and his wife Susan of Meredith NH, Cynthia F. King and her husband Steven of Vernon VT, and Susan E. Kenney of Greenfield MA. She also leaves 20 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be Friday (12-20-2019) at Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. At 11:00 A.M. The Rev. David Neil, Pastor of the United Church of Bernardston will officiate. Burial will be in Baker Cemetery, Guilford, Vt. At a later date.



There will be a calling hour on Friday from 10:00 A.M. Until the time of the service



Donations in Fay's memory may be made to The United Church of Bernardston, 58 Church St. Bernardston MA 01337 or Vernon Green Activity Fund, 61 Greenway Dr., Vernon VT 05354



To send concolences or for directions please visit

