Gabriel J. Zahner, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born on November 6, 1987 in Greenfield, he was the son of the late Daniel K. Zahner and Miranda Boyle. Growing up in Greenfield, he attended local schools and earned his GED.



Gabe moved to Florida for several years, returning locally in February of this year. Locally, he had worked for Hi-De Liners in Orange and Camelot Cleaners in Greenfield, and while in Florida enjoyed detailing cars. He was a big fan of country music and animals of all types.



Survivors include his mother, his sister Amber Doyle and his nephew Alex Hannum, all of Turners Falls. He will be missed by his family and close friends too numerous to list. The family requests that in honor of Gabe's life, that you hug someone and tell them that you love them today!



There will be a calling hour for Gabe on Saturday, October 3rd from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.at Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. Please bring face coverings and plan on distancing for everyone's safety. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store