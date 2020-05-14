Gary B Hosley Jr, 37, of Hatfield, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020 from Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD). He leaves behind his beloved wife Karen (Wroblewski), two sons Brian 6, and Brandon 4, as well as his parents Gary Sr and Marcella Hosley of Leverett. Gary was a strong, kind, gentle man and an extremely loyal friend. He was the first to help those that needed it and took great pride in being there for friends and family. Growing up on Leverett pond, he enjoyed boating, fishing, skating, and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed his Hayabusa motorcycle, skeet shooting, and making his famous chili. Gary was proud to drive his grandfather's 1973 Chevelle, and was meticulous about all the other vehicles he owned. Gary attended local schools and was a 2001 graduate of Amherst Regional High School. He then obtained his bachelors degree in building materials and wood technology from Umass in 2005. Gary worked for the Town of Amherst during his high school summers and at Umass while attending school. Upon graduation he became an estimator for National Lumber. Wanting to be closer to home, Gary returned to work construction at Marion Excavating. Finally, Gary became a lineworker for National grid in Leeds. He loved his job and was a proud member of IBEW local 486. Gary created many strong friendships in all the National Grid departments and locations. It was a brotherhood he truly cherished. Gary will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and coworkers. Gary spent the last two years at the Elaine Center and even there, was able to form special bonds with the staff and fellow residents. We would like to thank the staff for the loving and compassionate care they provided to Gary. They will be a part of our family forever. Due to current circumstances, we will be holding a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to help fund Frontotemporal Dementia research at Mass General by mailing a check in memory of Gary Hosley Jr to Katie Brandt, MGH FTD Unit, 149 13th Street, Suite 2691, Charlestown, MA 02129 or visiting https://giving.massgeneral.org/support-neurology/ftd-unit/
Published in Recorder on May 14, 2020.