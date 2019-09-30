Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Edward Hall. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

The world lost an amazing man on September 28, 2019. Gary Hall, 62, of 24 East Buckland Rd., died Saturday at Baystate Franklin Hospital in Greenfield.



He was born on November 5, 1946, son of Gerald and Doris (Billiel) Hall.



After graduating from Arms Academy in 1964 Gary enlisted in the US Navy serving from 1964 to 1967 and enjoyed the opportunity to travel to various places. After leaving the Navy he was employed by the Pratt & Whitney Company in Connecticut.



Eventually he moved back to Shelburne Falls where he built his family's home with his own hands in Buckland.



He was a master carpenter for 22 years and with his amazing talent took pride in helping his children with their own homes.



Through the years Gary enjoyed playing in the men's softball league in Shelburne Falls and in the pool leagues at the Fraternal Order of Eagles spending hours practicing up his skill on his own table. He was also an avid hunter for many years, loving the tranquility he found in the woods.



One of his greatest joys was camping with his beloved wife Gail, they were an inseparable match, they truly completed each other.



Gary was a true family man, they were his greatest pride, and priority.



After retirement he enjoyed taking rides in his prized Corvette, and building his own barn. Gary was a hard worker, when there was a job to be done, he did it, no chore left undone was always his way.



Everyone who met Gary felt an instant connection. He was a kind man, had a great sense of humor and was a loyal friend. Gary Hall will be missed by all.



Survivors besides his wife of 51 years the former Gail (Traquair) includes his son Steven (Amanda) Hall of Buckland,



his daughter Shelly (David) Malo of Easthampton; brothers Richard (Francine) Hall, Robert (Linda) Hall; and 4 grandchildren Kelsie, Grace, Alex and Lilly. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Janet Westbrook and an infant brother.



Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 4, at 11:00 am at Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls. Burial will be in Arms Cemetery with a military honor guard attending.



Calling hours will be Thursday evening from 6-8.



It is suggested donations be made to the

Published in Recorder on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.