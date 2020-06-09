Gary, "Rebel" J. Farmer, 61, of Leyden Rd. passed away peacefully Saturday (6-6-20) with his family by his side. He was born "Gerald" in Anderson Indiana June 18, 1958 the son of Leonard "Tom" and Hazel "Marie" (Ray) Farmer.
Gary enlisted in the US Navy after graduating high school.
He served his country for 13 years, from October 25, 1977 until May 18, 1992. Gary attained the Rank of E4 Aviation Ordnanceman Petty Officer 3rd Class having served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk and the USS Iwo Jima. Gary was a Gulf War Veteran. He received numerous medals and accommodations including; The Navy Good Conduct Medal with 1 Bronze Star, National Defense Medal, Navy Exploration Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Navy "E" Ribbon, Humanitarian Medal, the SS Rifle Badge and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star.
Gary was a jack of all trades. He was a carpenter having built post and beam buildings, then later he was the manager for Cumberland Farms and Sandri's Smart Stop convenience stores. He would help anyone in need.
He enjoyed making others think, he was sarcastic, and he was a protector to all that needed help.
Gary would rebuild and repair bicycles then give the bikes to any child who needed one as long as parents agreed. He also likes horseshoes and darts, spending time with family and friends, camping, his animals, mainly BamBam his Chihuahua.
He leaves his wife and soulmate of 25 years Cindy (Kapise) Farmer and children Tommy Joe Farmer, Samantha Wilder, Patrick Huppe II, Nicholas Farmer, Cassandra (Cassie) Wilder and Nichole, and 5 grandchildren Jacob, Dakota, Airyana, Parker and Aroara.
Gary also leaves his family in Indiana in which he leaves behind 8 sisters Thelma, Mary Ann, Cathy, Janie, Rebecca, Carolyn, Sandy, Diane and 6 brothers Walter "Leo", Mike, Jerry (Gary's twin) Ted, Ronnie and his twin Donnie.
Predeceased family: Tom and Marie Farmer (parents), Tommy Joe Farmer- Brother, Donna Farmer-sister and Damien Lee Smith.
Gary, you have touched and loved so many. Honey, Rebel, Gary, you will be missed.
A Celebration will take place at a date and time to be announced with the US Navy assisted by Northfield VFW Post 9874 with a firing detail providing Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the DAV Disabled American Veterans/DAV.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Jun. 9, 2020.