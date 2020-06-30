Gary "Pancho" M. Banash, 69, of Vladish Ave died Sunday 6/28/20 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center. He was born in Montague on April 17, 1951, the son of Edwin and Irene (Strysko) Skowron. He attended local schools in Montague and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School. He continued his education at Dean Jr. College and Plymouth State College graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education. He served in the United States Coast Guard.
Pancho worked at Lunt's Silversmith for twenty years before their closure. After that, he painted for Novak Painting for the last thirteen years.
He loved going to the beach, hunting, fishing, and all sports. He played several sports in high school and played lacrosse in college as well. Everyone knew Pancho was at the game because of his enthusiastic vocal support.
Besides his beloved wife of thirty five years, Deborah (Baucom) Banash, Pancho leaves three children, Ethan Banash of Turners Falls, Kara Schibanoff and her husband Justin of Gonic, NH, and Ben Banash of Turners Falls; two brothers, Dennis and his wife Ann of Cape Coral, FL and Edwin Banash, Jr. and his wife Jessica of Greenfield; a sister, Mary Banash of Gill; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held Friday 7/3 from 5-7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.
A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Recommendations and guidelines for procedures when attending services at our facilities can be found at the Kostanski Funeral Home Facebook Page and website.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 30, 2020.