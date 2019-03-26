Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gary P. Lamoureaux, age 76, died at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 23rd after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.



Born on August 17, 1942 in Greenfield, MA Gary was the son of Alfred and Gertrude (Stockwell) Lamoureaux and grew up in Turners Falls, MA. Upon graduation from high school in 1960 he served 4 years in the U.S. Navy as a radar technician. He attended Greenfield Community College graduating in 1967 and continued his education at UMass Amherst where he earned his B.S. in 1969. He then moved to Arizona and began a life-long career in higher education, first at at Cochise College and then at Northern Arizona University where he also completed his Master's degree in Educational Psychology. In 1972 Gary moved to the Berkshires and embarked upon a memorable and impactful 30 plus year career as a student advocate at Berkshire Community College. He initially served as the College's first Student Activities Director at its then new campus on West Street. In 1984, Gary earned his doctorate of education in higher educational administration from University of Massachusetts Amherst.



During Gary's tenure at BCC, he was passionately involved for the betterment of students and held various administrative leadership roles including Acting President, Interim President, Acting Director of Personnel Services, Dean of Student & Support Services and many times served in concurrent positions. In his early years at BCC, Gary also taught psychology courses.



After his retirement from BCC in 2002 as Chief Student Affairs Officer, Gary continued to serve the College as liaison for activities, events, and classes at the College's downtown sites at the Intermodal Transportation Center and the Conte Federal Building.



Gary actively served many organizations in the community and consequently was the 3rd recipient of the annual Esther Quinn Award given since 1999 to "leaders in the Berkshire business community with a career track record of enthusiastic personal volunteer contributions that strengthen and serve the Berkshires." Gary's commitment to service included HospiceCare in the Berkshires visiting local veterans, volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, serving on local boards including Berkshire United Way and the Christian Center, coaching Little League, and being actively involved with St. Stephens Episcopal Church serving on various committees.



Gary was a life-long Boston sports' fan and avid UMass sports fan.



Gary leaves his wife Nancy Hansen Lamoureaux; son Michael Lamoureaux; daughter Nicole Lamoureaux Nesbit (Justin); son Eric Lamoureaux (Elisabeth); 8 grandchildren: Alexandre "Alex" Lamoureaux, Alexandra "Ally" Nesbit, Lucien "Luc" Lamoureaux, Patrick Nesbit, Jessica Lamoureaux, Grace Nesbit, Camden Lamoureaux, Alaina Lamoureaux; sisters Bonnie Johnson (Wilmer), and Shelli Dostal (Christopher). Gary also leaves several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by a sister, Andrea Balser (Robert).



SERVICES: In observance of Gary's wishes and as testimony to his life-long benevolence, his body will be donated to UMass Medical Center for student research and will then be cremated. All are invited to join with the family at a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 30th at Berkshire Community College starting in the Small Theater at 11:00am.



Donations in Gary's memory may be made to HospiceCare of the Berkshires or to the Gary Lamoureaux Scholarship c/o the BCC Foundation, both in care of Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201. This scholarship, awarded annually to a college or community service oriented student seeking to pursue higher education, was established by his family, friends, alumni, and colleagues as a true testament to his legacy and dedication to BCC.





