Gary Thompson
Gary "Goob" Steven Thompson, 64, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. Gary was born on December 13, 1955, son to the late Franklin and Corrinne (Young) Thompson. Gary was raised in Keene, NH, and was a graduate of Keene High School. Gary worked as a burner technician for many years before retirement and was a member of the Montague Elks Club, the Van Club, and Lions Club. Gary enjoyed 26 years of camping with his family (19 years at Forest Lake Campground) and loved hanging out with his friends, including those of the four-legged variety. He enjoyed his Sunday afternoon pitch games, and a good game of horseshoes. Those who knew Gary knew he was the kind of guy to drop anything for a friend or family member in need. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Hastings) Thompson of Gill, his beloved children; Jason Thompson and his wife Jamie of Spofford, NH, Jessica James and her husband Dylan of Deerfield, MA, Jennifer Selivanoff and her partner Chris Vlach of Northfield, MA, Jamie Page and her husband Todd of Rock Hill, SC, and Julie Thompson and her fiance Dillon Dudek of Turners Falls, MA. He was the proud "Poppi" to his grandchildren, Kiara, Caleb, Sadie, Camden, Brady, Sophia, Kaelynn, Abbie, and Ella. He will be missed by many dear friends, nieces, nephews and all those who knew him. Gary was predeceased by his sister Debbie. All services for Gary will be private for the family and to express condolences, please visit www.westfieldfuneralhome.com for Gary's tribute page. It's okay, he's Gary.

Published in Recorder on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
