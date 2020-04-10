Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gelio N. Bompastore. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Gelio N. Bompastore, 92, of Greenfield, MA, passed peacefully on April 4, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Born on September 12, 1927 in Greenfield, he was the son of the late Nunzio and Emma (Totaro) Bompastore, both of whom had emigrated to Greenfield from Italy in the early 1900s.



Gelio was first and foremost a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, affectionately known as "Papa Geo" by those who knew him well, most especially, his grandchildren.



Shortly after graduating from Greenfield High School in 1947, Gelio enlisted in the United States



Gelio returned home to Greenfield in 1952, where he continued his cooking skills in the kitchen of the family-owned restaurant business. Popular for its home-made Italian dishes, Alberti's Restaurant was a classic destination that attracted thousands of hungry patrons during its tenure.



Gelio met the love of his life, Mary Curtin, a Registered Nurse at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, on a blind date and they were married on June 15,1953. They were married on a Monday morning, a ceremony that was scheduled at that time to cause as little disruption as possible at the family restaurant business. Together they would raise 9 children, who would follow in their footsteps, raising families of their own, instilling a deep sense of faith, family loyalty and unbreakable bonds that will be shared for generations to come.



Gelio carried on the tradition of Sunday Dinners with the dignity of a loving patriarch who took this responsibility seriously. A family tradition that will be sure to continue.



Known as The Great Arrival at the turn of 20th century, many of Italian immigrant families were able to take advantage of the great demand in the labor field. Gelio's father Nunzio shared his talent and knowledge of masonry skills with him. His talent led to his Master Stone Mason title. This profession would provide the much-needed resources to help Gelio and his wife Mary as they were raising their growing family. Much of Gelio's stone and masonry work which included fireplaces, hearths and chimney's and mantles are on display in many homes throughout Franklin County.



Rounding out his career, Gelio became a well-respected claims adjuster for Allstate Insurance, finishing with a traveling position with FEMA which brought him throughout the country. A job that brought him great satisfaction as he helped communities in their recovery from tornados, hurricanes, and in some instances, devastating floods.



After retirement, Gelio and Mary spent winters in Florida, first Naples and then The Villages. They delighted in providing vacation opportunities for their children and grandchildren.



Sunday dinners became Papa Geo's passion, he reveled in feeding his ever-expanding family. Guests were always welcome. The more the merrier. Gelio's generous, welcoming spirit, love and acceptance of others was best expressed through his cooking.



Annual family vacations to Misquamicut Beach, RI and summer days spent at the family camp on Lake Wyola which brought him much joy and fulfillment. Most recently, Gelio enjoyed his weekly trips to Market Basket and Five Guys with his beloved daughters to prepare for the next family dinner.



Gelio enjoyed his raised bed gardens he built by himself. He grew his own tomatoes, basil and eggplant that would be used for his famous eggplant parmesan. Papa Geo's family meals were truly a labor of love as he delighted in making homemade pasta, cheese and sauce with his kids and grandkids. Papa Geo not only passed along his famous family recipes but his passion for cooking.



We will all deeply miss his unconditional love, strength and guidance as much as his quick-witted humor. It is our father's love that will guide us as we move forward in our ever- growing circle of family.



Gelio leaves behind his children John Bompastore, Mary Lisa Murphy and her husband Thomas, daughter-in-law Cynthia Bompastore, Carole Lemay and her husband Francis, Joseph and former wife Sarah, Martina Merrigan and husband John, Emma Marscher and her husband Stephen; all of Greenfield, Nicholine Bompastore of Germany and Darrel Bompastore of Boston.



Papa Geo enjoyed a unique bond with each of his grandchildren: Brian and partner Kristen, Jacob and wife Angela, Brandis and husband Jared, Patrick and wife Maggie, Meghan and partner Rachid, Brady, Emily and husband Chris, Christopher, Michael, Nicholas and fiance Mollie, Connor, Johanna, Carley, Kelsey, Cameron, Mikayla, Sarah and Gaetano. Gelio also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren: Caris, Vincenzo, Valentina, Carolyne, Jack, Lorenzo, Tucker, Anthony and Marcello, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Gelio also leaves behind sister-in-law Italia Bompastore, brother -in-law Paul Paleologopoules, brother in law Michael Curtin and wife Bonnie. Gelio was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary E. Curtin, son Michael, brother Nicholas, sister Mary Yarmac and husband Raymond, brother-in-law John Curtin and wife Sheila, brother-in -law James Curtin, sister-in -law Johanna Paleologopoules, and close family friend Dolores Gagnon.



Gelio was a life-long communicant of Holy Trinity Church.



A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Greenfield YMCA, 451 Main Street, Greenfield MA 01301, or the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 130 Elm Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit





