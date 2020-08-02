Gene Wood, 72, died on Thursday (7-30-2020) at home of lung cancer, surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Greenfield on April 6, 1948, he was the son of Robert and Elsie (Crawford) Wood.Gene left school to enter the US Army, and was proud of his service. Enlisting rather than finishing high school, he was honorably discharged, and received the National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2 OS Bars, Expert M-14, Sharpshooter M-16 and, Army Commendation Medal.After his discharge, he went back to complete his senior year at Greenfield High School.Gene married the former Cheryl Garland on June 20, 1970. He went on to work at Millers Falls Tool, Rule Cutting Tool, Ingersoll Rand, Greenfield Industries, Kennametal and Diston. His big heart finally and literally forced him to retire!Gene is survived by Cheryl, his wife of 50 years; his son Christopher (partner Beth Hall); his grandchildren who he lived for many times over: Dakota Callahan, Korynne Callahan, Josh Weston, Cynthia Wood, Sabrinia Hunt, Kyle Wood, Makayla Wood, Natalie Wood, Adrianna Whalen, Ashley Whalen, Jimmy Hall, Alex Hall, Andrew Hall, Zeke Hall and Daryanne Carr. He was predeceased by his daughter Lori Wood Callahan.Services for Gene will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. All attending are asked to bring masks and be respectful of social distancing. There will be an hour of visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Green River Cemetery.