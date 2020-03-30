Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George C. Lunt II. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

George Colby Lunt II, 87, died at his home in Deerfield on March 29, 2020. He was born in Greenfield, the son of Helen (Cameron) Lunt and Denham Colby Lunt. He was a graduate of Deerfield Academy and Trinity College in Hartford, CT. George was a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, spending a year in Morocco.



His business career was spent with Lunt Silversmiths, a company founded by his grandfather. George was President of Silversmiths' Guild of America, a Lifetime Trustee at Eaglebrook School, served on the Deerfield Planning Board, and for over forty years was a member of the Old Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department.



George is survived by his wife of sixty years, Mary "Tinka" (Crosby) Lunt; his children, George III and his wife Wendalyn, and their daughters Katherine and Rebecca; John and his wife Celeste and their children Jack, Will and Chloe; and Elizabeth Tetreault and her husband David and their children Zachary and Allison.



The family is planning a future memorial service.



Memorial contributions in George's name may be made to the Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the , 264 Cottage Street, Springfield, MA 01104.



