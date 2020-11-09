George (Skip) D. Price, 74, of Leonard Street died Wednesday 11/4/2020 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 17, 1945, the son of George B. and Marceline (Speich) Price.
George was a graduate of Northeastern University, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in History, with a minor in Science. He continued his education, receiving his Master's Degree in Science from AIC.
George was an 8th grade middle school teacher at Frontier Regional School for thirty four years before his retirement. He also taught classes at Greenfield Community College, Westfied State University and Franklin Pierce College. George owned and operated Baseball Treasures in Greenfield for thirty eight years.
Among his survivors, George leaves his wife of thirty nine years, Denise (Vielmetti) Price; two sons, Chris Price of Leverett and Erich Price of Greenfield; two grandchildren, Madison and Coleman; two step children, Spencer Bovat of Reno, NV and Jody Asselin and her husband John of Shutesbury MA and their 3 children, Cameron and his wife Cori, Brendan and Brooke; a brother, Robert Price and his wife Karen of Attleboro; his former wife, Sandra Heck; two nephews and several cousins.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, Ma, 02062.
