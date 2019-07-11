Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. Mello. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Graveside service 11:00 AM St. Mary's Cemetery St. Mary's St. off Warwick Ave. View Map Send Flowers Obituary





George E. Mello, 81, of Rte. 8A Heath, Ma. died peacefully at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility on July 9, 2019, after a two year battle with dementia. He was born on February 23, 1938 in Northfield, Ma. at the home of his parents, Asker C. and Mary (Frankow) Mello. His maternal grandmother, Anna Frankow (Baba) who lived with the family, was also a big part of his life growing up. After graduating from Northfield High School in 1957, George began his full time auto body career at Spencer Ford in Northfield that lasted for more than 25 years until the the garage closed. He had actually started there part time prior to graduation. He later worked for the former Bostley Motors in Greenfield and other shops in the area. His last position was at Broken Wheel in Apache Jct... AZ until his retirement in 1997. After retiring, George began restoring old cars at his home garage, as time allowed, he especially enjoyed restoring classic cars. In his earlier years, George had Polaris snowmobile dealership, which he operated out of his home garage in Northfield. He spent as much time as he cold assembling new snowmobiles as well as repairing older snowmobiles. He also enjoyed many years of motorcycling. In 1960 George married the former Judie Rice of Northfield, they had two daughters. George and Judie's marriage ended in divorce in 1973. George then married the former Janet Sessions Boyden of Heath, Ma. in 1974. In 1992 George and Janet started a new chapter in their lives and moved to Apache Jct.. AZ where they resided until they came back to the Northeast in 2017 when George was diagnosed with dementia.He is survived by his wife Janet of Heath, MA Two daughters: Sonja Mello Randall of Bernardston, MA. and Melinda (Mindy) Mello Sprague and her husband Rick of Hinsdale, NH. Three step sons, Howard Boyden and his wife Jeanne of Conway, MA Warren Boyden and wife Jacquelyn of Erving, MA. and Andrew Boyden and his wife Amy of Northfield, MA. He also leaves nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces as well. Two sisters, Rita Huber and Teresa Kopinto of Northfield, MA. and two sister-in-laws, Judy and Mary Mello. He was predeceased by two brothers, Manuel, and August, and two brother-in-laws, Donald Huber and John Kopinto. He also lost his beloved first granddaughter Ashleigh L. Gray in 1985 at age three.There will be a graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Mary's St. off Warwick Ave. on July 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. The Rev. David Levandusky will officiate. A reception will follow at the residence of Sonja Randall at 336 Huckle Hill Rd. Bernardston, MA. It would be a great tribute to George to have any attendees with a classic car to cruise to the service or the reception with their classic car.There are no calling hours.Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St. Suite 2, Greenfield, Ma. 01301.Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Recorder on July 11, 2019

