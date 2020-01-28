Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George F. Kane Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Service 1:00 PM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George F. Kane, 78, of Whately, MA, passed away suddenly at home January 23rd, 2020. Born on December 20th, 1941 in Portsmouth, NH, he was the son of George F. Kane Jr & Julia Kane. He attended Portsmouth High, class of 1960. He went on to graduate from Burdett College, Boston, MA. He married his wife Margaret-Anne (Meg) Hassen of Bangor, ME on May 15th, 1965. They moved to Whately in 1970.



George first worked as the manager of a F.W. Woolworth Department store. He later entered the oil business as a marketing representative, covering territories including Western Mass., Vermont, and parts of Connecticut, and continued in this capacity until he retired from Global Oil Company in 2013. George treated his customers like family, and together they shared many years of great times involving golf tournaments, charity events, and conventions. George will be remembered for his larger- than- life personality, always laughing and joking. He was known for his strong work ethic.



George was highly invested in his children and in his community. He served as coach for Whately's little league baseball and basketball teams for many years. He and longtime buddy, Jerry Kells, were always striving to better the kid's sports programs. This included building new dug outs for the fields and being involved with the Frontier Booster Club. George was awarded Whately's Citizen of the Year in 1990 in recognition of his dedication to community service.



George is survived by his wife Meg, daughter Steffany Charest and husband Paul Charest of Conway, MA, and Nathaniel Kane and wife Alicia of Spokane, WA. George was a proud grandfather to his two grandsons Trevor Kane and Jacob Charest, and granddaughter Kendra Kane. He is also survived by his sister Jane Schirmer, and brother Paul Kane.



Calling hours will be held on Feb. 1st from 11am - 1pm at the Wrisley Funeral Home with a service immediately to follow at 1pm, at the same location. There will be a gathering to celebrate George's life at the Pope John Paul II Center, Sugarloaf Street in South Deerfield. Donations in memory of George may be made to Whately Parks & Recreation for Herlihy Park.



