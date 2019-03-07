George S. Cromack, 83, died suddenly at home on Monday, March 4, 2019.
George was born in Holyoke, MA on June 27, 1935 the son of Clifford and Edna (Stewart) Cromack. He was a graduate of Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, class of 1953.
He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1950 and then became a member of the National Guard for many years.
George was employed as a maintenance man for the Kendall Mills, Veratec, American Fiber & Finishing companies in Colrain for over 45 years.
Independent and strong-willed, there was never a job he couldn't do, even getting up on the roof in his 80's.
Survivors include his wife whom he married on February 22, 1958, the former Madeline (Nevertt), and three sons; Ronald and his wife Dori of Greenfield, Scott and his wife Terry of Concord, VT, and Larry and his wife Sue of Chicopee.
In keeping with George's wishes, there will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Shelburne Falls and Greenfield is assisting the family.
