Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George S. Cromack. View Sign





George was born in Holyoke, MA on June 27, 1935 the son of Clifford and Edna (Stewart) Cromack. He was a graduate of Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, class of 1953.



He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1950 and then became a member of the National Guard for many years.



George was employed as a maintenance man for the Kendall Mills, Veratec, American Fiber & Finishing companies in Colrain for over 45 years.



Independent and strong-willed, there was never a job he couldn't do, even getting up on the roof in his 80's.



Survivors include his wife whom he married on February 22, 1958, the former Madeline (Nevertt), and three sons; Ronald and his wife Dori of Greenfield, Scott and his wife Terry of Concord, VT, and Larry and his wife Sue of Chicopee.



In keeping with George's wishes, there will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Shelburne Falls and Greenfield is assisting the family.





George S. Cromack, 83, died suddenly at home on Monday, March 4, 2019.George was born in Holyoke, MA on June 27, 1935 the son of Clifford and Edna (Stewart) Cromack. He was a graduate of Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, class of 1953.He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1950 and then became a member of the National Guard for many years.George was employed as a maintenance man for the Kendall Mills, Veratec, American Fiber & Finishing companies in Colrain for over 45 years.Independent and strong-willed, there was never a job he couldn't do, even getting up on the roof in his 80's.Survivors include his wife whom he married on February 22, 1958, the former Madeline (Nevertt), and three sons; Ronald and his wife Dori of Greenfield, Scott and his wife Terry of Concord, VT, and Larry and his wife Sue of Chicopee.In keeping with George's wishes, there will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family.Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Shelburne Falls and Greenfield is assisting the family. Funeral Home Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc

40 Church St

Shelburne Falls , MA 01370

(413) 625-2121 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close