Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515

George W. Clarke, 79, of Pond Street died Wednesday 4/8/20 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Charlestown, NH on April 24, 1940, the son of Ira W. and Ruth (Holden) Petitpas Clarke.



George was a master mechanic for the Railroad. He then became a foreman at a lumberyard in Oregon.



In his younger years, George enjoyed included drag racing, hunting and motorcycles. His hobbies later in life included watching boxing, NASCAR and football. Most of all, he loved his family.



Among his survivors, George leaves six children, Palmetia Fleming of Gilbert, AZ; Randy Clarke (Jorge Benitez) of Tucson, AZ; Shelly Clarke Giddings of Largo, FL; Issac Clarke (Arlene Bromberg) of Rockey Hill, CT; Ivy Clarke (Dwight Jackson), with whom George resided with; and Alex Clarke (Alyssa Laclerc) of Montague; several grandchildren, including Veralyn and Makiya, who loved the Pop Pop; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a brother, Ira R. Clarke (Pam) of Charlestown, NH; and a sister, Linda Chinn (Weedy) of Mazeville, GA.



Besides his parents, Ira and Ruth, George was predeceased by his grandparents, George and Mabele Holden and his wife Nancy (Metelica) Clarke.



Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.

