Gerald "Gerry" Lee Emerald, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 after a brief but intense decline.



Born Gerald Lee Emerald on September 4, 1936 in Greenfield, Massachusetts. He was the second child of the late Paul Victor Emerald and Annette Weld. He grew up in the North Parish area on Silver Street.



After graduating Greenfield High School, Gerry obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an electronic warfare officer with a retired rank of Major.



In later years Gerry established a Unity ministry in the Grass Valley, California area with his second wife. They retired to Prescott, Arizona.



He was predeceased by his older brother, Paul Richard Emerald of Sterling, Massachusetts. He is survived by his two sons Douglas and Neal Emerald of Virginia from his first marriage to Linda Gilbert, his second wife, Charmaine Elise, and numerous cousins in the Western Massachusetts area from his mother's side of the family.



No services are planned at this time. Cremains will be handled by the Neptune Society, Tempe, AZ.

