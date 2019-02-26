Geraldine (Garland) Vight, 89, died Sunday, Feb. 24, at Buckley Healthcare in Greenfield.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Vight.
She was born in Charlemont, MA, Sept. 26, 1929, the daughter of Florence Bell Hitchcock.
Prior to retirement she was employed by the former Kendall Mills in Griswoldville for over 40 years.
She enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling. She enjoyed picture taking including "moose hunting" with her camera.
As a knitter she made several sweaters for her family.
Gerry's greatest joy were her grandchildren. She also would take bus trips to Maine with her late husband Lloyd who died February 3.
Survivors include her daughter Deb (Kevin) Gilbert of Colrain, her son Ronald (Patricia) Vight also of Colrain; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Norman, Ozzie, Richard Garland and sisters Evie (Garland) Kurdzionak, Normajune (Garland) Shaw, Ruthie (Garland) Hager and Joyce (Garland) Bruno.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 1, at 11:00 am at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls. Burial will be in West Branch Cemetery, Colrain.
Calling hours will be Thursday evening from 6-8.
It is suggested donations be made to the Colrain Volunteer Ambulance Assoc., Main Road, Colrain, MA 01340.
To send a condolence visit smithkelleherfuneralhome.com.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
Published in Recorder on Feb. 26, 2019