Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude G. Woodard. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary





A native of the Town of Montague, she was born in Turners Falls on November 9, 1918 to George W. and Sarah A. (Haigis) Stanley. She was educated in Montague Public Schools and a graduate of Turners Falls High School in the class of 1936. Following her graduation from high school, Gert went to work for the former John Russell Cutlery in Turners Falls, MA and later accepted a position with the Montague Rod & Reel Company. She then went to work as a bookkeeper, for the former Harold B. Allen International Sales & Service, followed by Art's Tire Service and lastly, for the former Franklin Auto Supply, all in Greenfield, MA and retired following 38 years of service in 1981.



As a life long resident of Turners Falls, MA, she joined the First Congregational Church of Turners Falls in April of 1933. As a staunch member of the church, she served in numerous capacities which included; the Board of Director's, Board of Deacon's, as church Treasurer, the church's Mission Committee, the Board of Trustees, as church Moderator, Sunday School teacher, the finance committee, Past President of the Women of the Church Fellowship, (as well as the secretary and treasurer of the group) and lastly as the clerk of the church Diaconate. She also served as past president of the United Church Women's Association of Western Massachusetts.



Gert was active in the Turners Falls Chapter #181 of the Order of Easter Star (since 1967) and served as past Matron of the chapter, receiving her 50 year pin in 2017. She also served as past Matron of the Grand Representatives Association of the Eastern Star. Gert was an active member of the Republican Party, having served as a Past State Republican Committee member. She was a member of the former Clarence Allen American Legion Post of Turners Falls, as well as a past member and president of the former Daly Solomon VFW Post #123 in Turners Falls, MA. Gert was presented with the Boston Post Road Cane as the oldest resident of the Town of Montague in 2014.



She married Charles H. Woodard on October 23, 1942 in the Robbins Memorial Church, Greenfield, MA. They celebrated nearly 70 years of blissful marriage together, residing at 62 Crocker Avenue for 50 years of their marriage prior to his unexpected passing in April of 2012. Gert is survived by several nieces and nephews who adored her who include, Gordon Stanley and his wife Doris, Laurie "Launie" M. York, Linda Herrera, Lorraine Shippee, Leonard Gould and Lawrence Gould.



She was predeceased by her parents, George and Sarah, her beloved husband Charles, her siblings Earl Stanley, Herbert Stanley, Rose J. (Stanley) Allen, Mildred (Stanley) Riel and Frederick Stanley, who was killed in action during WWII as a member of the United States Army in the European Theatre of conflict. Additionally, she was predeceased by her nieces Marion (Riel) Castine and Barbara Danforth, .Mildred Allen Morell, Barbara Allen Hawkins and Dorothy Allen "Sarah" Malloy and lastly by her beloved dog "Sam".



Funeral services in celebration of her life and many gifts will take place at the Congregational of Grace Church, 148 "L" Street, Turners Falls, MA on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00AM, with Rev. Verne Williams, Pastor to officiate. Rites of committal and burial will follow in the Springdale Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA. Visiting hours will be omitted at the request of the deceased. Expressions of affection in the form of charitable contributions are suggested to the . Guest book and condolence message available at

Gertrude G. "Gert" (Stanley) Woodard, 101, formerly of 62 Crocker Avenue, died peacefully on Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield, MA, following a period of declining health.A native of the Town of Montague, she was born in Turners Falls on November 9, 1918 to George W. and Sarah A. (Haigis) Stanley. She was educated in Montague Public Schools and a graduate of Turners Falls High School in the class of 1936. Following her graduation from high school, Gert went to work for the former John Russell Cutlery in Turners Falls, MA and later accepted a position with the Montague Rod & Reel Company. She then went to work as a bookkeeper, for the former Harold B. Allen International Sales & Service, followed by Art's Tire Service and lastly, for the former Franklin Auto Supply, all in Greenfield, MA and retired following 38 years of service in 1981.As a life long resident of Turners Falls, MA, she joined the First Congregational Church of Turners Falls in April of 1933. As a staunch member of the church, she served in numerous capacities which included; the Board of Director's, Board of Deacon's, as church Treasurer, the church's Mission Committee, the Board of Trustees, as church Moderator, Sunday School teacher, the finance committee, Past President of the Women of the Church Fellowship, (as well as the secretary and treasurer of the group) and lastly as the clerk of the church Diaconate. She also served as past president of the United Church Women's Association of Western Massachusetts.Gert was active in the Turners Falls Chapter #181 of the Order of Easter Star (since 1967) and served as past Matron of the chapter, receiving her 50 year pin in 2017. She also served as past Matron of the Grand Representatives Association of the Eastern Star. Gert was an active member of the Republican Party, having served as a Past State Republican Committee member. She was a member of the former Clarence Allen American Legion Post of Turners Falls, as well as a past member and president of the former Daly Solomon VFW Post #123 in Turners Falls, MA. Gert was presented with the Boston Post Road Cane as the oldest resident of the Town of Montague in 2014.She married Charles H. Woodard on October 23, 1942 in the Robbins Memorial Church, Greenfield, MA. They celebrated nearly 70 years of blissful marriage together, residing at 62 Crocker Avenue for 50 years of their marriage prior to his unexpected passing in April of 2012. Gert is survived by several nieces and nephews who adored her who include, Gordon Stanley and his wife Doris, Laurie "Launie" M. York, Linda Herrera, Lorraine Shippee, Leonard Gould and Lawrence Gould.She was predeceased by her parents, George and Sarah, her beloved husband Charles, her siblings Earl Stanley, Herbert Stanley, Rose J. (Stanley) Allen, Mildred (Stanley) Riel and Frederick Stanley, who was killed in action during WWII as a member of the United States Army in the European Theatre of conflict. Additionally, she was predeceased by her nieces Marion (Riel) Castine and Barbara Danforth, .Mildred Allen Morell, Barbara Allen Hawkins and Dorothy Allen "Sarah" Malloy and lastly by her beloved dog "Sam".Funeral services in celebration of her life and many gifts will take place at the Congregational of Grace Church, 148 "L" Street, Turners Falls, MA on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00AM, with Rev. Verne Williams, Pastor to officiate. Rites of committal and burial will follow in the Springdale Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA. Visiting hours will be omitted at the request of the deceased. Expressions of affection in the form of charitable contributions are suggested to the . Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations