Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude I. Hale. View Sign





She was a member of the Bernardston Unitarian Church, the Ladies Auxiliary and an active member of the Bernardston Senior Center. Gertrude spent much of her life caring for others, volunteering in her community and offering a helping hand. She was an avid baker and showed her affection with food, sharing her dinner table with any and all. She had a sharp intellect, was quick to laugh and cared deeply for her family. She was a symbol of calm strength and resilience to her family and will be dearly missed.



She is predeceased by her husband Harold, her sisters Doris Arrington, Ruth Vigneault, Marion Landry, Loretta Derrig and her brother Francis Clark Jr. She is survived by her daughter Marilyn Hale of Dunedin, FL, her grandson Shawn Krug and his wife Susan of Cottonwood, Arizona, her granddaughter Sherri Krug-Summers and her husband Bruce of Troy, NH, her youngest sister Lois Black and her husband Ezzie, 5 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.



There are no services scheduled at this time. Her family will celebrate her life privately, at a later date. Gertrude has asked that donations be made to the Bernardston Senior Center, 20 Church St. Bernardston, MA 01337.



Gertrude's family would like to offer a special thank you to her sister and brother-in-law Lois and Ezzie Black, her niece Deborah Black and the kind staff of Poet's Seat Health Care Center for their constant love and care of Gertrude Hale.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. Is in charge of arrangements.



To send condolences please visit

Gertrude Irene (Clark) Hale, a lifelong resident of Bernardston died Wednesday, March 20th at the age 101. She was born in Greenfield on January 26th, 1918 the oldest child of Henrietta (Hubbard) Clark and Francis Clark. She grew up on Huckle Hill Rd. in Bernardston with her 6 siblings and graduated from Powers Institute in 1936. After high school she worked for the Greenfield Tap & Die Corp. before marrying Harold Hale on May 6th, 1939. The couple lived briefly in Washington State while Harold served in the navy during WWII before settling back in Bernardston where they raised one daughter. Later Gertrude worked as a personal assistant for the Perry Farm owner.She was a member of the Bernardston Unitarian Church, the Ladies Auxiliary and an active member of the Bernardston Senior Center. Gertrude spent much of her life caring for others, volunteering in her community and offering a helping hand. She was an avid baker and showed her affection with food, sharing her dinner table with any and all. She had a sharp intellect, was quick to laugh and cared deeply for her family. She was a symbol of calm strength and resilience to her family and will be dearly missed.She is predeceased by her husband Harold, her sisters Doris Arrington, Ruth Vigneault, Marion Landry, Loretta Derrig and her brother Francis Clark Jr. She is survived by her daughter Marilyn Hale of Dunedin, FL, her grandson Shawn Krug and his wife Susan of Cottonwood, Arizona, her granddaughter Sherri Krug-Summers and her husband Bruce of Troy, NH, her youngest sister Lois Black and her husband Ezzie, 5 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.There are no services scheduled at this time. Her family will celebrate her life privately, at a later date. Gertrude has asked that donations be made to the Bernardston Senior Center, 20 Church St. Bernardston, MA 01337.Gertrude's family would like to offer a special thank you to her sister and brother-in-law Lois and Ezzie Black, her niece Deborah Black and the kind staff of Poet's Seat Health Care Center for their constant love and care of Gertrude Hale.Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. Is in charge of arrangements.To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kidder Funeral Home

1 Parker Avenue

Northfield , MA 01360

413-498-5359 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close