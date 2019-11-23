Gertrude I. Kendrick (1928 - 2019)
Gertrude Irene Kendrick, "Trudy", 91, Bedford, TX entered into rest November 20, 2019.

Gertrude entered into this life May 30, 1928 as the only child and only daughter of Walter and Alice Pomeroy Niles, in Malden, Massachusetts.

She is survived by her Daughter, Patricia Curnutt and husband, Randy, three sons: Gerald Kendrick and wife, Kathy, Michael Kendrick and wife, Paula, Danny Kendrick and wife, Janice, 8 Grandchildren; Jason, Cindy, Matthew, Justin, Joshua, Kelsey, Frank and Kaylee, Numerous Great- Grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a private burial in Highland Cemetery, Montague, MA. She will be laid to rest with her loved ones who have gone on before her.

McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls are conducting local arrangements
Published in Recorder on Nov. 23, 2019
