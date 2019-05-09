Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude "Trudy" Rucci. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GERTRUDE (BEHAYLO) RUCCI, 91, joined her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Snellville, Georgia following a brief illness. A native and former long-time resident of Greenfield, Massachusetts, Trudy was born on October 17, 1927 in Greenfield, one of ten children.



Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Julia (Rzana) Behaylo; sisters,Josephine, Helen, Ann, Marion, Jenny, and Alice; and brothers, Ted, Fred, and John. She was also preceded in death by husbands, James M. Rucci, Don Abraham and Jim Taksar.



She is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Peter J. Rucci and Maureen (Shannon) Rucci of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and James M. Rucci and Nancy (Caouette) Rucci of Lilburn, Georgia; granddaughters, Meredith Rucci Everett and Kathryn Rucci; great-granddaughters, Ana, Samantha and Jacqueline Everett; goddaughter Denise (Guilbault) Byrne, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Trudy was a former long-time member of Holy Trinity Church. A grave-side service to celebrate her life will be conducted at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield, MA this summer; service details to be announced.

